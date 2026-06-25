The Conversation: Gun limits struck down, Red Hill settlement
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR speaks with Hawaii Firearms Coalition attorney Kevin O’Grady about the recent Supreme Court decision striking down restrictions on carrying firearms on private properties
- Just Well Law attorney Kristina Baehr shares updates on the court settlements being paid as part of the Red Hill fuel spill lawsuit
- Sergio Alcubilla and Erin Waugh-Sakakini, of the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, share upcoming plans for Next250, an event envisioning the next 250 years of Hawaiʻi’s future
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a potential $2 billion plan to eliminate the state’s cesspools
- Award-winning filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford shares her documentary work on U.S. Congresswoman for Hawaiʻi Patsy T. Mink in a hana hou for the 54th anniversary of Title IX | Full Story