The Conversation: Title IX anniversary; Contemporary coconut art
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Journalist and author Kim Cross marks the 54th anniversary of Title IX and discusses how the federal legislation began in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the candidates running for office now that the race to election day has begun
- Jon Santos, curator of the upcoming contemporary art exhibit “Niu Systems,” talks about highlighting Hawaiian art in New York City
- Kauaʻi-based author Tari Vickery shares how to manage feelings and finances in her new book, “The Emotional Side of Money”