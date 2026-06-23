The Conversation: Title IX anniversary; Contemporary coconut art

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Journalist and author Kim Cross marks the 54th anniversary of Title IX and discusses how the federal legislation began in Hawaiʻi | Full Story

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the candidates running for office now that the race to election day has begun

Jon Santos, curator of the upcoming contemporary art exhibit “ Niu Systems, ” talks about highlighting Hawaiian art in New York City

” talks about highlighting Hawaiian art in New York City Kauaʻi-based author Tari Vickery shares how to manage feelings and finances in her new book, “ The Emotional Side of Money ”