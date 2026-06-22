The Conversation: Art at the Obama Center, SPEED Task Force

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Visual artist Hugo McCloud shares the message behind his art and what it means for his work to be part of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

shares the message behind his art and what it means for his work to be part of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on new University of Hawaiʻi funding to establish a healthcare AI data center | Full Story

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the open seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Board of Trustees — and the race to fill them

Hawaiʻi State Rep. Greggor Ilagan discusses the new SPEED Task Force and how it expedites the permitting process to get new buildings up in Hawaiʻi

and how it expedites the permitting process to get new buildings up in Hawaiʻi Maui Gold owner Todd Domeck speaks with HPR to kick off Pineapple Week and to share his vision for the company