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The Conversation

The Conversation: Art at the Obama Center, SPEED Task Force

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM HST
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet the first group of visitors at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, June 19, 2026.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP Pool
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet the first group of visitors at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Visual artist Hugo McCloud shares the message behind his art and what it means for his work to be part of the new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago 
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on new University of Hawaiʻi funding to establish a healthcare AI data center | Full Story
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the open seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Board of Trustees — and the race to fill them 
  • Hawaiʻi State Rep. Greggor Ilagan discusses the new SPEED Task Force and how it expedites the permitting process to get new buildings up in Hawaiʻi 
  • Maui Gold owner Todd Domeck speaks with HPR to kick off Pineapple Week and to share his vision for the company 
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The Conversation Barack ObamaArtState LegislaturepineappleOffice of Hawaiian Affairs
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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