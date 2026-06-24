The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s America250 plans; 3D animated Ala Moana
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Peter Young, Chair of the Hawaiʻi America250 Commission, shares some of the festivities planned for the nation’s 250th anniversary
- Surfer and scientific diver Katie Mae McConnell talks about her love for the ocean ahead of the “#IfThenSheCan” exhibit in Dallas
- 3D Animator Nick Chang talks about his work, which gives local nostalgic scenes like Shirokiya and Kahala Mall immersive retro reimaginations
- Native Hawaiian Author shares her new book, “Waking in a Sea of Dreams,” the sequel to her award-winning debut young adult novel