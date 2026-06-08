The Conversation: Medicaid abuse, Swimming the Molokaʻi Channel
- Joseph Campos II, Deputy Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, speaks about the new strike force organized to tackle Medicaid fraud and abuse
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on the political season as more campaigns begin the race towards election day | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on an ongoing health study researching the impact of the Maui wildfires — and the decision to cut its funding | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Igor Lytvynchuk, the man charged with harassing an endangered monk seal, and his scheduled federal court appearance | Full Story
- Author and athlete Jonathan Ezer recounts his experience swimming the 26-mile Kaʻiwi Channel between Oʻahu and Molokaʻi in his new book, “The Edge of Land”