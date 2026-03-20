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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on masters of their craft

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:11 PM HST
Uilani Souza, 76, has been a city bus operator for TheBus for 40 years.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Uilani Souza, 76, has been a city bus operator for TheBus for 40 years.

Today, we're bringing you a show highlighting talented professionals who have spent years mastering their craft:

  • Oʻahu lifeguard Kerry Atwood offers an inside look at a day's work at Waimea Bay | Full Story (Oct. 2025)
  • Howard Okamura, the longest-serving city employee in Honolulu, celebrates six decades at the DMV | Full Story (Oct. 2024)
  • Uilani Souza shares her experience driving for TheBus for over 40 years | Full Story (Aug. 2025)
  • Musician and kumu hula Robert Cazimero discusses the new exhibition "Ke Kilo Lani," which highlights his work as a steward of Hawaiian cultural heritage | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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