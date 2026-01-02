The Conversation: 2025 in review
On today's program, we're revisiting some of the biggest stories from 2025:
- Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry discuss military training exercises as the future of expiring military leases comes into focus | Full Story (November 2025)
- Historian Ronald Williams Jr. takes a look at the history of tariffs and the role they played in the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi | Full Story (April 2025)
- HPR attends a visitor day for the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, which endured furloughs of its federal employees earlier this year | Full Story (November 2025)
- Community members and state officials say goodbye to the historic vessel Falls of Clyde | Full Story (October 2025)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.