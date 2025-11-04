The Conversation: Food assistance; Kauaʻi writer pens a poem to tourists
- Staff and volunteers at The Pantry in Kalihi create more food assistance options for furloughed federal workers
- Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ken Wills reports on the state's most charitable companies | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on growing pains with the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting's new system | Full Story
- American Center for Law and Justice attorney Nathan Moelker is representing an Hawaiʻi public middle school teacher who is alleging her First Amendment right to free speech has been violated by the state Department of Education
- Kauaʻi writer Jonathon Medieros shares the intention behind his poem "To the People on the Cruise Ships"