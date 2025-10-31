© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Halloween hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:01 AM HST
A new species of the carnivorous caterpillar, left, which uses a protective case made with insect parts, near a spider in Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.
Courtesy Dan Rubinoff
A new species of the carnivorous caterpillar, left, which uses a protective case made with insect parts, near a spider in Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

Happy Halloween! On today's broadcast, we're revisiting some of our spookiest interviews:

  • Longtime cemetery historian Nanette Napoleon on winning an award from the Association for Gravestone Studies | Full Story (May 2024)
  • Entomologist Dan Rubinoff and his team discover a new caterpillar, nicknamed "the bone collector" | Full Story (April 2025)
  • Writer J. Lincoln Fenn discusses the spooky inspiration behind her new book "The Nightmarchers" | Full Story (Oct. 2024)
  • Master storyteller Jeff Gere shares his scariest tales | Full Story (Oct. 2019)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation LiteratureScienceHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
