The Conversation: SNAP cuts; Women's Court in Kona
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR listeners share what SNAP cuts mean for them
- Maui Hub Co-Founder Autumn Ness describes how the nonprofit is working to serve customers who have lost federal food assistance | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio digs into whether jewelry made with ʻopihi is sustainable
- HPR speaks with several people involved with the newly formed Women's Court on Hawaiʻi Island