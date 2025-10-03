© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation hana hou: The voices of 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!'

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:52 AM HST

Today, the Conversation is sharing interviews with the host and panelists of the popular NPR news quiz show "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"

  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal shares his passion for running
  • Comedian Alonzo Bodden shares how the popular radio show finds humor in current events | Full Story (June 2025)
  • Political comedian Hari Kondabolu discusses how he developed his unique brand of comedy (Dec. 2019)
  • Comedian Paula Poundstone shares what she would do differently if she could do it all again | Full Story (May 2022)

Want more "Wait Wait?" Peter Sagal is hosting live tapings of the program at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, Oct. 9 and 10. Find more details here.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
