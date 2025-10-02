The Conversation: Day 2 of gov. shutdown; Pearl Harbor National Memorial is open
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo speaks to Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation about the government shutdown
- Jim McCoy with Pacific Historic Parks discusses how the shutdown is impacting federal parks and historical sites on Oʻahu
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the return of the Maui County Fair after a six year hiatus
- Professional surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson makes a splash at the World Surf League’s Women’s Championship Tour | Full Story