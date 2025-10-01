© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Ed Case on federal shutdown; New UH fisheries program

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:05 AM HST
A closed sign stands in front of the National Archives on the first day of a government shutdown, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
/
AP
A closed sign stands in front of the National Archives on the first day of a government shutdown, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Rep. Ed Case reacts to the government shutdown, the first since 2019
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a looming deadline for rooftop solar tax credits | Full Story
  • Writer and activist Rebecca Solnit discusses how disaster shapes community | Watch Solnit's UH talk
  • University of Hawaiʻi professor Kanoe Morishige talks about the launch of a new sustainable fisheries graduate program in Fall 2026
Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationU.S. CongressEd CaseEnergyUniversity of Hawai‘i
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes