The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Ed Case on federal shutdown; New UH fisheries program
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Rep. Ed Case reacts to the government shutdown, the first since 2019
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a looming deadline for rooftop solar tax credits | Full Story
- Writer and activist Rebecca Solnit discusses how disaster shapes community | Watch Solnit's UH talk
- University of Hawaiʻi professor Kanoe Morishige talks about the launch of a new sustainable fisheries graduate program in Fall 2026