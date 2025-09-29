© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Native Hawaiian political history; Overthrow walking tours return

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:03 AM HST
ʻIolani Palace celebrated King Kalākaua’s 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.
ʻIolani Palace
FILE - ʻIolani Palace celebrates King Kalākaua’s 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation HistoryEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes