The Conversation

The Conversation hana hou: Spotlighting the harp

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:40 AM HST
Constance “Connie” Uejio, principal harpist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is retiring after 44 years.
Connie Uejio
/
Musicians' Associations of Hawaiʻi
Constance “Connie” Uejio, principal harpist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is retiring after 44 years.

Today on the program, we're revisiting a few of our interviews with accomplished and creative harpists:

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
