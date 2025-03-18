© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPR staff reflect on their orchestra days with the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 18, 2025 at 2:31 PM HST
From left to right: HPR's Sharene Lum Taba, Ashley Mizuo, Louise King Lanzilotti, Maddie Bender and Krystal Spear.
HPR
From left to right: HPR's Sharene Lum Taba, Ashley Mizuo, Louise King Lanzilotti, Maddie Bender and Krystal Spear.

The Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony has had a busy 60th anniversary season. Student musicians played alongside the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra last week in a side-by-side concert at the orchestra's Beethoven Festival.

We looked at our rosters and found four former youth symphony musicians among our staff: Government reporter Ashley Mizuo, Operations Manager Krystal Spear, Classical Pacific host Sharene Lum Taba, and Kanikapila Sunday host Louise King Lanzilotti.

Lanzilotti played the cello in the very first iteration of the youth symphony, and Spear was an oboist in the group in 2019. The Conversation's Maddie Bender brought all four of them into the studio to reminisce on their orchestra days.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Music
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories