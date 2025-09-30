The Conversation: State Supreme Court chief justice retires; Hawaiian Council
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Mark Recktenwald, chief justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, reflects on his time on the bench as he prepares to step down
- Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill kicks off an investigative series on Hawaiʻi's foster system with a look into a foster home that one judge compared to the 'Lord of the Flies' | Full Story
- Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis explains the organization's decision to rebrand after two decades as the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Susan Eichor, president of aio, spearheads the organization of the upcoming US Japan Council conference in Honolulu