The Conversation: State Supreme Court chief justice retires; Hawaiian Council

Mark Recktenwald, chief justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, reflects on his time on the bench as he prepares to step down

Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill kicks off an investigative series on Hawaiʻi's foster system with a look into a foster home that one judge compared to the 'Lord of the Flies' | Full Story

Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis explains the organization's decision to rebrand after two decades as the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement

Susan Eichor, president of aio, spearheads the organization of the upcoming US Japan Council conference in Honolulu