The Conversation: Lahaina; Health of Maui residents post-fire
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks with Maui residents as they commemorate two years since the Maui fires | Read and listen to HPR's coverage of the Maui fires
- Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate founder Gunars Valkirs reflects on the slow recovery for Maui businesses since the fires
- Coffee farmer Gerry Ross preps for the Seed to Cup coffee festival on Maui | Attend the festival
- Dr. Alika Maunakea shares insights on the mental and physical health of people exposed to the Maui fires | Read the latest research
- Hawaiʻi Island pilot Ellen Massey recalls flying aid to Maui in aftermath of the fires | Full Story