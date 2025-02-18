© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 'Not My President' rally; Kalani Peʻa wins 4th Grammy

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:35 AM HST
A poster reads "USAID equals 52,000 U.S. Jobs!" during a rally on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
