The Conversation: 'Not My President' rally; Kalani Peʻa wins 4th Grammy
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lisa Gibson with Indivisible and Ann Botticelli with Allies in Resistance organized a local "Not My President" rally against the White House's executive orders | Full Story
- Mark Newton, minister defence at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., reacts to the U.S. undertaking talks with Russia about a peace settlement in Ukraine, which prompted an emergency meeting of European leaders | Full Story
- Former U.S. Ambassador James Moriarty discusses the moves by the Trump administration to dismantle USAID | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton covers the damage the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle is doing to Honolulu's urban core | Full Story
- Singer-songwriter Kalani Peʻa wins his fourth Grammy with the album "Kuini," which explores Pe’a's māhū identity and how the 2023 fires changed Lahaina | May Day concert | Full Story