Former U.S. ambassador on tensions in the Pacific and efforts to shut down USAID

Former U.S. Ambassador James "Jim" Moriarty is a longtime Hawaiʻi resident. He took part in the Pacific Forum’s defense conference in Waikīkī last week. Moriarty served as ambassador to Nepal and Bangladesh but has extensive experience in China and Taiwan.

He shared his insights Friday into the current political climate — especially as it pertains to the Indo-Pacific — and the move to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.