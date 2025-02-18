© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former U.S. ambassador on tensions in the Pacific and efforts to shut down USAID

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:43 PM HST
A Chinese military helicopter flies close to a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic (BFAR) aircraft above Scarborough shoal on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)
Joeal Calupitan/AP
/
AP
A Chinese military helicopter flies close to a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic (BFAR) aircraft above Scarborough shoal on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

Former U.S. Ambassador James "Jim" Moriarty is a longtime Hawaiʻi resident. He took part in the Pacific Forum’s defense conference in Waikīkī last week. Moriarty served as ambassador to Nepal and Bangladesh but has extensive experience in China and Taiwan.

He shared his insights Friday into the current political climate — especially as it pertains to the Indo-Pacific — and the move to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryDonald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories