© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

British diplomat talks relations with U.S., NATO, Russia and more

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:33 PM HST
Royal Navy F-35B Joint Strike Fighter launches off the flight deck of the Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) to participate in the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2. (Oct. 24, 2024)
Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Nystrand/USS Harry S Truman
/
Digital
FILE - Royal Navy F-35B Joint Strike Fighter launches off the flight deck of the Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) to participate in the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2. (Oct. 24, 2024)

U.S. and Russian diplomats met Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict. Ukraine wasn't at the table and neither were any of our European allies. That triggered an emergency meeting among European leaders to talk about the relations in the region.

Last Friday, The Conversation talked to Mark Newton, minister defence at the British Embassy in Washington. The U.K. was one of 26 nations represented at a Honolulu defense conference last week organized by the Pacific Forum. Newton acknowledged the tensions created with the new administration.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryWarUnited KingdomDonald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories