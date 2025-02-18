British diplomat talks relations with U.S., NATO, Russia and more

U.S. and Russian diplomats met Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict. Ukraine wasn't at the table and neither were any of our European allies. That triggered an emergency meeting among European leaders to talk about the relations in the region.

Last Friday, The Conversation talked to Mark Newton, minister defence at the British Embassy in Washington. The U.K. was one of 26 nations represented at a Honolulu defense conference last week organized by the Pacific Forum. Newton acknowledged the tensions created with the new administration.

