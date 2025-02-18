'Grateful to represent my kūpuna': Maui artist Kalani Peʻa wins another Grammy

Singer and songwriter Kalani Peʻa recently took home another Grammy Award. His first came in 2017 for his debut album, “E Walea,” which was recognized as the Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Peʻa's fourth Grammy comes for “Kuini,” his latest effort that explores everything from Peʻa's māhū identity to reflections on the 2023 Lahaina fires. Peʻa spoke with The Conversation from his home on Maui.

Peʻa returns to the Hawaiʻi Theatre in Honolulu on May 3 for the 7th Annual May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi concert.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.