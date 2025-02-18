© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Grateful to represent my kūpuna': Maui artist Kalani Peʻa wins another Grammy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:01 PM HST
Kalani Pe'a poses in the press room with the award for best regional roots music album for "Kuini" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
/
Invision
Kalani Pe'a poses in the press room with the award for best regional roots music album for "Kuini" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer and songwriter Kalani Peʻa recently took home another Grammy Award. His first came in 2017 for his debut album, “E Walea,” which was recognized as the Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Peʻa's fourth Grammy comes for “Kuini,” his latest effort that explores everything from Peʻa's māhū identity to reflections on the 2023 Lahaina fires. Peʻa spoke with The Conversation from his home on Maui.

Peʻa returns to the Hawaiʻi Theatre in Honolulu on May 3 for the 7th Annual May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi concert.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainment
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories