© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Molokaʻi travel woes; Hawaiʻi nonprofits face funding uncertainty

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 31, 2025 at 11:11 AM HST
Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Molokaʻi residents taking fishing boats to medical appointments after Mokulele reduced flight capacity | Full Story
  • Tina Andrade takes the lead as the first Native Hawaiian woman leader of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Melissa Miyashiro, CEO of Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, discusses statewide strategies for housing stability, food security and disaster recovery under the Trump administration
  • Veteran Catholic school educator Deborah Gibo reflects on her five decades in the classroom | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Molokaʻi
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes