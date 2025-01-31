Local Catholic school educator honored for five decades of service

This happens to be Catholic Schools Week and the Diocese of Honolulu is wrapping up with its annual Conference of Catholic Educators today at St. Patrick Church in Kaimukī. A longtime educator was honored at the event.

Deborah Gibo has been a teacher for 50 years — 40 of those at Holy Family Catholic Academy where she still works today. She serves as the liturgical coordinator and teacher mentor. The Conversation talked to Gibo about her teaching journey.

