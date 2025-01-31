© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local Catholic school educator honored for five decades of service

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:31 PM HST
Veteran educator Deborah Gibo, right, with The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz.

This happens to be Catholic Schools Week and the Diocese of Honolulu is wrapping up with its annual Conference of Catholic Educators today at St. Patrick Church in Kaimukī. A longtime educator was honored at the event.

Deborah Gibo has been a teacher for 50 years — 40 of those at Holy Family Catholic Academy where she still works today. She serves as the liturgical coordinator and teacher mentor. The Conversation talked to Gibo about her teaching journey.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
