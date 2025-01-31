© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local nonprofits on navigating shifting national politics

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:45 PM HST
Melissa Miyashiro, CEO of Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, right with The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz.
Melissa Miyashiro, CEO of the Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

It's been quite a week for the Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations. This morning HANO and the National Council of Nonprofits met with the state's nonprofits to discuss policy updates and the potential implications for businesses.

Among the top concerns are housing stability, food security and disaster recovery under the Trump administration. The Conversation talked to Melissa Miyashiro, the CEO of HANO, about the uncertainty ahead.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Donald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
