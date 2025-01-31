Local nonprofits on navigating shifting national politics

It's been quite a week for the Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations. This morning HANO and the National Council of Nonprofits met with the state's nonprofits to discuss policy updates and the potential implications for businesses.

Among the top concerns are housing stability, food security and disaster recovery under the Trump administration. The Conversation talked to Melissa Miyashiro, the CEO of HANO, about the uncertainty ahead.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.