First woman and Native Hawaiian tapped to lead Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi

For the first time in its 77-year history, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi has its first woman and first Native Hawaiian leader at the helm.

Tina Andrade is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and Chaminade University and has worked behind the scenes at the organization for more than two decades. She assumed the reins from Rob Van Tassell, who recently retired.

The Conversation talked to Andrade about her new title and the challenges ahead given the scare about a freeze on federal funding.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 31, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.