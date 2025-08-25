Maui County residents say child care, shelter, kūpuna assistance among biggest needs

Maui Nui residents say early childhood care, shelter for the unhoused, and assistance for the elderly are among their highest needs.

That's according to the results of the 2025 Maui County Community Needs Assessment released last week.

The study was commissioned by the county Department of Human Concerns and focused on perspectives and access to social services. The survey was conducted by Anthology Research from March through May of this year, and was completed by nearly 1,000 Maui County residents.

Overall, results found that there’s a need for greater outreach and education about county services to ensure access.

In specific areas, 70% of residents cited both mental health and substance abuse treatment, as well as housing assistance for the unsheltered or unhoused, as "critically needed."

Nearly two-thirds of residents said financial aid to help families afford child care was also "critically needed."

An overwhelming 97% of respondents said county programs for aging and disabled residents are important.

“Much of our work already reflects the needs and priorities of the community, and these findings reinforce many of those efforts,” said Lori Tsuhako, Director of the Department of Human Concerns. “At the same time, they offer valuable opportunities to assess, enhance and explore how our programs and partnerships can have the greatest and most lasting impact across Maui County.”