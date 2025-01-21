The Conversation: Green's State of the State address; Trump's executive orders
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Bill Dorman offers takeaways from Gov. Josh Green's third State of the State address
- Producers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer discuss the significance of a new hula performance that tells the story of the Kapaemahu stones in light of Trump's executive order recognizing only two biological sexes | Attend 'The Return of Kapaemahu' premiere
- Actor Eden Lee Murray stars in a local production of "The Saviour," which tackles dark revelations around the Catholic Church in Ireland | Get tickets
- Bob Spear with the Honolulu Kupuna Shed talks about the community woodworking nonprofit's hunt for a new home