© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Green's State of the State address; Trump's executive orders

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:53 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks to media at a press conference following his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green speaks to media at a press conference following his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Bill Dorman offers takeaways from Gov. Josh Green's third State of the State address
  • Producers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer discuss the significance of a new hula performance that tells the story of the Kapaemahu stones in light of Trump's executive order recognizing only two biological sexes | Attend 'The Return of Kapaemahu' premiere
  • Actor Eden Lee Murray stars in a local production of "The Saviour," which tackles dark revelations around the Catholic Church in Ireland | Get tickets
  • Bob Spear with the Honolulu Kupuna Shed talks about the community woodworking nonprofit's hunt for a new home
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes