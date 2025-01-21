New local play on dark history of an Ireland Catholic Church to be shown for limited time

It was only 12 years ago that the Irish government had a “come to Jesus” moment about a dark part of its history.

In 2013 it agreed to pay $75 million in restitution to survivors of institutions run by the Catholic Church, called the Magdalene Laundries. They were workhouses where so-called fallen women or girls as young as 11 suffered abuse not at the hands of priests, but under nuns.

The stories of the young girls and women in these work camps are only now being told. The most recent was the film “Small Things Like These” starring Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy.

Now, a play about a survivor of the laundries is being staged for two nights only this month at the Mānoa Valley Theater titled, "The Savior."

The Conversation talked to actor and producer Eden Lee Murray about the new play.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.