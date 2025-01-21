Kupuna woodworking shed on the hunt for a new home

You often hear when one door closes another one opens. That’s how Bob Spear likes to think will happen with the Honolulu Kupuna Shed.

The shed is a place where men and women come to learn and work on community woodworking projects. The non-profit shop has been operating in Kakaʻako and would like to stay in the area. It’s tucked away in a warehouse that will soon make way for a high-rise development.

Speer said the shed expects to lose its lease this summer and is in need of a new home. The Conversation talked to him about the community woodworking nonprofit's hunt for a new home

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.