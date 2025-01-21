© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kupuna woodworking shed on the hunt for a new home

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:28 PM HST
An image inside the Honolulu Kupuna Shed in Kaka’ako.
Honolulu Kupuna Shed
An image inside the Honolulu Kupuna Shed in Kaka’ako.

You often hear when one door closes another one opens. That’s how Bob Spear likes to think will happen with the Honolulu Kupuna Shed.

The shed is a place where men and women come to learn and work on community woodworking projects. The non-profit shop has been operating in Kakaʻako and would like to stay in the area. It’s tucked away in a warehouse that will soon make way for a high-rise development.

Speer said the shed expects to lose its lease this summer and is in need of a new home. The Conversation talked to him about the community woodworking nonprofit's hunt for a new home

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Kūpuna
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories