Local volunteers share all you need to know about Medicare fraud

This happens to be Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, so what can you do to help detect abuse in our health care system?

Earlier this year, an Oʻahu physical therapist was convicted of fraudulently billing physical therapy services to TRICARE and Medicare.

Nationally, Medicare loses an estimated $60 billion annually due to false claims.

The Conversation sat down with Norma Kop, who heads Senior Medicare Patrol Hawaii, one of 54 nationwide programs funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Open since 1997, the program aims to educate the public on ways to protect themselves and loved ones with free resources, counseling and community outreach.

Register here for SMP's free educational webinar on June 7 that will cover the latest scams and how to protect yourself.

