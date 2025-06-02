© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local volunteers share all you need to know about Medicare fraud

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 2, 2025 at 2:35 PM HST
SMP has a statewide team of volunteers to help kūpuna, caregivers, and families.
SMP Hawaii
This happens to be Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, so what can you do to help detect abuse in our health care system?

Earlier this year, an Oʻahu physical therapist was convicted of fraudulently billing physical therapy services to TRICARE and Medicare.

Nationally, Medicare loses an estimated $60 billion annually due to false claims.

The Conversation sat down with Norma Kop, who heads Senior Medicare Patrol Hawaii, one of 54 nationwide programs funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Open since 1997, the program aims to educate the public on ways to protect themselves and loved ones with free resources, counseling and community outreach.

Register here for SMP's free educational webinar on June 7 that will cover the latest scams and how to protect yourself.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
