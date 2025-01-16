The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Climate change in California
- Gov. Josh Green discusses the change of leadership at the Department of Law Enforcement, vaccines, and his upcoming State of the State address| Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo offers takeaways from the legislative session's opening day | Full Story
- Makena Coffman, director for the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience, and environmental journalist Rosanna Xia discuss how California is contending with sea level rise | Attend Rosanna Xia's talk | Full Story
- Dana Shapiro, CEO of the ‘Ulu Cooperative, talks about her plans to get breadfruit on everyone's plate | Full Story