The Conversation

The Conversation: Kaiapuni programs; Love stories

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:39 AM HST
Students of Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu on Molokaʻi performing.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Students of Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu on Molokaʻi perform at a school event.
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Jennifer Walsh on the future of health care workers in Hawaiʻi
  • Office of Hawaiian Education Director Kauʻi Sang talks about the Kaiapuni placement request process
  • HPR’s Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a Hawaiian language immersion classroom on Molokaʻi
  • Michele and Qiana di Bari of West Maui’s Sale Pepe restaurant share their 20-year love story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a news conference at the state attorney general's office about the $35,000 payment allegation
Tags
The Conversation EducationHawaiʻi Pacific UniversityChildrenHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
