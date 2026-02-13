DOE explains updated Hawaiian immersion program application

Starting this month, families seeking to enroll their keiki in a Hawaiian immersion program must apply under a new process.

It's meant to streamline a popular system and provide the Department of Education with information on where demand is coming from — officials say the portal has already received nearly 300 applications since it opened two weeks ago.

HPR talked to Office of Hawaiian Education Director Kauʻi Sang about the new Kaiapuni process, and the state of Hawaiian immersion education.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.