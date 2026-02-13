© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOE explains updated Hawaiian immersion program application

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM HST
Students of Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu on Molokaʻi performing.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Students of Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu perform on Molokaʻi.

Starting this month, families seeking to enroll their keiki in a Hawaiian immersion program must apply under a new process.

It's meant to streamline a popular system and provide the Department of Education with information on where demand is coming from — officials say the portal has already received nearly 300 applications since it opened two weeks ago.

HPR talked to Office of Hawaiian Education Director Kauʻi Sang about the new Kaiapuni process, and the state of Hawaiian immersion education.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation EducationNative HawaiianHistory
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
See stories by Kevin Allen
Related Stories