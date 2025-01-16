© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
ʻUlu Cooperative hopes to get breadfruit on everyone's plate

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:42 PM HST
Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative
In November 2020, the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative released ʻulu flour for wholesale and retail consumers.

In a nod to the year of our community forests, HPR has been featuring stories about the conservation work at the National Tropical Botanical Garden, and in particular this week the Breadfruit Institute.

Today we head over to Hawaiʻi Island where the ʻUlu Cooperative has been busy scaling up. Think ʻulu flour and pancake mix. Could ‘ulu be turning up on school lunch trays?

The Conversation talked to Dana Shapiro, the CEO of the ‘Ulu Cooperative, about plans for an ʻulu-filled future.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
