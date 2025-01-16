ʻUlu Cooperative hopes to get breadfruit on everyone's plate

In a nod to the year of our community forests, HPR has been featuring stories about the conservation work at the National Tropical Botanical Garden, and in particular this week the Breadfruit Institute.

Today we head over to Hawaiʻi Island where the ʻUlu Cooperative has been busy scaling up. Think ʻulu flour and pancake mix. Could ‘ulu be turning up on school lunch trays?

The Conversation talked to Dana Shapiro, the CEO of the ‘Ulu Cooperative, about plans for an ʻulu-filled future.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.