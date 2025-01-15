New Department of Law Enforcement director comes from Honolulu police

The state Department of Law Enforcement will have a new director soon as Jordan Lowe has resigned.

Lowe started in the role in 2020 at the then-Department of Public Safety. He oversaw the split of that department when DLE became its own entity, separate from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2024.

Gov. Josh Green announced the nomination of Honolulu Police Department Maj. Mike Lambert to become the next director.

Lambert has more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement, starting as a patrol officer before working his way up to leadership positions.

He currently works in the Narcotics Vice Division, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawai‘i's West O‘ahu campus.

“Mike Lambert has dedicated his career to protecting and serving the people of Hawai‘i with integrity and commitment,” Green said in a statement Wednesday morning. “His deep understanding of public safety, combined with his ability to lead with compassion and innovation, makes him the ideal choice to lead DLE. I am confident he will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities while upholding the highest standards of justice.”

Lambert will start Feb. 1, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

"I am committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, community leaders and residents to ensure a safer, stronger Hawai‘i. Together, we will address the challenges facing our state and build on the department’s foundation of excellence and accountability," Lambert said in a statement.

DLE Deputy Jared Redulla will serve as interim director in the meantime.