Los Angeles Times journalist on how California is contending with sea level rise

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:35 PM HST
From left to right: UH Mānoa ISR's Makena Coffman, The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, and author Rosanna Xia.
Courtesy Heyday

Climate change is certainly dominating the headlines with fire and water events sweeping the country of late.

Author and climate journalist Rosanna Xia covers environmental issues for the Los Angeles Times. She recently came out with a new book, “California against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline.”

She will be giving a talk today at 6:30 p.m. at the UH Mānoa Architecture Auditorium as part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker series.

The Conversation talked to Xia and Makena Coffman, director of the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience at the University of Hawaiʻi, about Xia's book and the event.

HPR
For more information about the free talk, click here. However, if you are unable to make the talk tonight, it will be available as a podcast.

This segment aired on The Conversation on Jan. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
