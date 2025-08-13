Mother Jones reporter on Hawaiʻi's innovative program to keep girls out of prison

Hawaiʻi reached a milestone in its prison system several years ago that received praise around the nation: no girls incarcerated in the state’s youth correctional facility.

It’s a result of an innovative program called Girls Court, created by retired Judge Karen Radius. And now, states including California and New York are taking note.

The nonprofit progressive magazine Mother Jones features a story about Girls Court in its August issue. The Conversation spoke with senior reporter Samantha Michaels about her story.

Mother Jones/Elyse Butler Probation Officer Tia Ikeno and Judge Dyan Medeiros of Girls Court at the Kapolei Courthouse on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

