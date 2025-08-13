© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Mother Jones reporter on Hawaiʻi's innovative program to keep girls out of prison

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:50 PM HST
Judge Karen Radius in Girls Court in Honolulu.
Mother Jones/Elyse Butler
Hawaiʻi reached a milestone in its prison system several years ago that received praise around the nation: no girls incarcerated in the state’s youth correctional facility.

It’s a result of an innovative program called Girls Court, created by retired Judge Karen Radius. And now, states including California and New York are taking note.

The nonprofit progressive magazine Mother Jones features a story about Girls Court in its August issue. The Conversation spoke with senior reporter Samantha Michaels about her story.

Probation Officer Tia Ikeno and Judge Dyan Medeiros of Girls Court at the Kapolei Courthouse on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.
Mother Jones/Elyse Butler
This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
