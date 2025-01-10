© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: EPA under Trump; Pro wrestler fights for Hawaiʻi's ecosystems

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM HST
  • Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman discusses a program to help Hawaiʻi build greener ports and what the EPA might look like under Trump | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on state lawmakers' reactions to the selected location for the new Oʻahu landfill | Full Story
  • Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee manager Nate Dube talks about his side project — bringing awareness about Hawaiʻi's flora and fauna through professional wrestling | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to Chrissy Lovitt and Emma Nelson of Maui Ocean Adventures about how they have rebuilt since the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story
The Conversation Environmental Protection AgencyState LegislatureEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
