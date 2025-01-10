© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
From conservationist to professional wrestler 'The Naturalist'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:06 PM HST
Nate Dube, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.
HPR
Conservationist and Pro Wrestler Nate Dube, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.

It’s not uncommon for conservationists to wear more than one hat. But Nate Dube, the manager of the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee, has an unusual side hustle. He's also a professional wrestler named “The Naturalist."

Dube is on the roster for Unify Championship Entertainment. The Conversation talked with Dube about how he incorporates his day job into his night hobby. 

Dube's next match will be at UCE Wrestling's Rising Resolution event at Hawaiian Brians in Honolulu on Jan. 16. To purchase tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
