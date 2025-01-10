From conservationist to professional wrestler 'The Naturalist'

It’s not uncommon for conservationists to wear more than one hat. But Nate Dube, the manager of the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee, has an unusual side hustle. He's also a professional wrestler named “The Naturalist."

Dube is on the roster for Unify Championship Entertainment. The Conversation talked with Dube about how he incorporates his day job into his night hobby.

Dube's next match will be at UCE Wrestling's Rising Resolution event at Hawaiian Brians in Honolulu on Jan. 16. To purchase tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.