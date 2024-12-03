The Conversation: Lānaʻi seed bank; Vintage baseball league
- HPR's Bill Dorman reports on what's next for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared — and then reversed — martial law
- Johannes Seidel, Hawaiʻi Forestry Operations director for Terraformation, discusses the construction of a new seed bank on Lānaʻi | Full Story
- NPR's Culture Desk correspondent Andrew Limbong shares the year's literary favorites from NPR's 2024 Books We Love list | Full Story
- Visual artist and baseball aficionado Matías Solario talks about plans to revive a sports tradition through the Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association | Full Story