NPR's annual 'Books We Love' list has Hawaiʻi ties

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:08 PM HST
An image showcasing some of the books on NPR's "Books We Love" list.
NPR
An image showcasing some of the books on NPR's "Books We Love" list.

NPR’s annual “Books We Love” list is out, and several books with Hawaiʻi ties have made the list in the past: “Aloha Rodeo,” which tells the story of Hawaiʻi's paniolo, and “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara, who attended Punahou School.

This year's list features two books Hawaiʻi readers may find particularly interesting. One is a biography of Captain James Cook and the other is a young adult fantasy novel by a writer from Guam.

HPR talked to NPR’s Culture Desk correspondent Andrew Limbong about the list. To view the list, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureEducation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
