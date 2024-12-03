NPR's annual 'Books We Love' list has Hawaiʻi ties

NPR’s annual “Books We Love” list is out, and several books with Hawaiʻi ties have made the list in the past: “Aloha Rodeo,” which tells the story of Hawaiʻi's paniolo, and “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara, who attended Punahou School.

This year's list features two books Hawaiʻi readers may find particularly interesting. One is a biography of Captain James Cook and the other is a young adult fantasy novel by a writer from Guam.

HPR talked to NPR’s Culture Desk correspondent Andrew Limbong about the list. To view the list, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.