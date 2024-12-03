© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Environmental organization receives $200K grant toward new seed bank on Lānaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:40 PM HST
A grant was awarded to Terraformation will be used for the year-long project to establish a native seed bank on Lānaʻi.
Terraformation
A grant awarded to Terraformation will be used for the year-long project.

A plan to begin building a seed bank on Lānaʻi will start to take shape this week. The shipping container that will serve as a storage facility has just arrived on the Pineapple Isle.

A $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded to Terraformation for the yearlong project will help jumpstart the Native Hawaiian seed collection.

HPR talked to Johannes Seidel, director of Hawaiʻi Forestry Operations for Terraformation, about how his team will be moving into high gear this month in an area east of Lānaʻi City.

The organization currently operates two nurseries, three restoration sites, and a seed bank on Hawaiʻi Island. Its current project is a joint effort with Pulama Lānaʻi to help with the conservation and restoration efforts of some 20,000 acres on the island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation LānaʻiEnvironmentConservation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
