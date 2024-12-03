Environmental organization receives $200K grant toward new seed bank on Lānaʻi

A plan to begin building a seed bank on Lānaʻi will start to take shape this week. The shipping container that will serve as a storage facility has just arrived on the Pineapple Isle.

A $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded to Terraformation for the yearlong project will help jumpstart the Native Hawaiian seed collection.

HPR talked to Johannes Seidel, director of Hawaiʻi Forestry Operations for Terraformation, about how his team will be moving into high gear this month in an area east of Lānaʻi City.

The organization currently operates two nurseries, three restoration sites, and a seed bank on Hawaiʻi Island. Its current project is a joint effort with Pulama Lānaʻi to help with the conservation and restoration efforts of some 20,000 acres on the island.

