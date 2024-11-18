© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill reports; Indigenous crisis resilience

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:52 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Fuels Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, right, and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Fuels Director, Cmdr. Joseph Bossi, left, inspect fuel gauges and pipes during repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Sept. 5, 2023.
DoD photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski
FILE - Joint Task Force-Red Hill Fuels Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, right, and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Fuels Director, Cmdr. Joseph Bossi, left, inspect fuel gauges and pipes during repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Sept. 5, 2023.
  • Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Research & Engineering Division Program Director Jamesia Blunt on recent reports on the 2021 fuel spills at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility | Full Story
  • Navy Lt. Cmdr. and Red Hill whistleblower Shannon Bencs on her reaction to the DoD Inspector General report | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Kamanamaikalani Beamer on the 2024 Piʻo Summit featuring Indigenous perspectives on recovery and resilience after crises | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on artist Solomon Enos' design for the new reflecting pools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityNative HawaiianartUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
