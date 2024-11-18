The Conversation: Red Hill reports; Indigenous crisis resilience
- Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Research & Engineering Division Program Director Jamesia Blunt on recent reports on the 2021 fuel spills at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility | Full Story
- Navy Lt. Cmdr. and Red Hill whistleblower Shannon Bencs on her reaction to the DoD Inspector General report | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Kamanamaikalani Beamer on the 2024 Piʻo Summit featuring Indigenous perspectives on recovery and resilience after crises | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on artist Solomon Enos' design for the new reflecting pools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol | Full Story