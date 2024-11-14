Read the Department of Defense Inspector General's full report on Red Hill fuel spills

In November 2021, a Navy employee driving a small vehicle hauling a cart accidentally struck a drain valve on the overhead pipeline, causing the pipeline to crack.

JP-5 jet fuel flowed from the pipeline for 34 hours and contaminated the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. It caused at least 6,000 medical injuries and $2.1 billion in damages, in addition to environmental damage and risk to Oʻahu's drinking water supply.

That’s one detail released in new reports by the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General.

The office found that Navy officials did not effectively manage the fuel support at Pearl Harbor. They lacked accurate infrastructure records and had inoperable fuel release detection methods, among other things.

The inspector general also says the inherent risks of the facility were well known to the Navy, and they had an incident response plan — but did not follow it.

Based on its findings, the office issued 16 total recommendations to the secretaries of defense and the Navy. The status of the recommendations and Navy responses are contained in the reports.

This story will be updated.