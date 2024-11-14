© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Read the Department of Defense Inspector General's full report on Red Hill fuel spills

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:45 AM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Aug. 29, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski
Public Domain
In November 2021, a Navy employee driving a small vehicle hauling a cart accidentally struck a drain valve on the overhead pipeline, causing the pipeline to crack.

JP-5 jet fuel flowed from the pipeline for 34 hours and contaminated the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. It caused at least 6,000 medical injuries and $2.1 billion in damages, in addition to environmental damage and risk to Oʻahu's drinking water supply.

That’s one detail released in new reports by the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General.

The office found that Navy officials did not effectively manage the fuel support at Pearl Harbor. They lacked accurate infrastructure records and had inoperable fuel release detection methods, among other things.

(Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality personnel through the tunnels of the Red Hill fuel storage facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
The inspector general also says the inherent risks of the facility were well known to the Navy, and they had an incident response plan — but did not follow it.

Based on its findings, the office issued 16 total recommendations to the secretaries of defense and the Navy. The status of the recommendations and Navy responses are contained in the reports.

Click here to open the following document in a new tab.

Click here to open the following document in a new tab.

This story will be updated.
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
