© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Indigenous knowledge informs healing from natural disasters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:11 PM HST
UH Hawaiian studies professor Kamana Beamer, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.
HPR
UH Hawaiian studies professor Kamana Beamer, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.

What can our ancestors and Indigenous knowledge teach us about healing from natural disasters? That’s the focus of the upcoming Pi’o Summit on the University of Hawaiʻi campus.

Community organizers, scholars, activists, and survivors will explore how communities can rise again and demonstrate resilience in the wake of devastating events. HPR talked to Hawaiian studies professor and conference organizer Kamana Beamer.

“Pi’o Summit 2024, Hulihia: Fire and Rain, Community Leadership through Crisis” will take place this Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at UH Mānoa. To register for the summit, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Native HawaiianUniversity of Hawai‘iEducation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories