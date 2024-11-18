How Indigenous knowledge informs healing from natural disasters

What can our ancestors and Indigenous knowledge teach us about healing from natural disasters? That’s the focus of the upcoming Pi’o Summit on the University of Hawaiʻi campus.

Community organizers, scholars, activists, and survivors will explore how communities can rise again and demonstrate resilience in the wake of devastating events. HPR talked to Hawaiian studies professor and conference organizer Kamana Beamer.

“Pi’o Summit 2024, Hulihia: Fire and Rain, Community Leadership through Crisis” will take place this Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at UH Mānoa. To register for the summit, click here.

