DOD Office of Inspector General on latest evaluation of Red Hill fuel leaks

Three years ago this week, multiple users on the Navy’s water system called 911, worried about the heavy smell of fuel in the air. The calls came from multiple neighborhoods, from civilian families living in Foster Village to military dependants concerned about what they were smelling from their homes in the Aliamanu Military Reserve.

The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General recently released its report on what led to Red Hill fuel contaminating the drinking water of almost 90,000 users in November 2021. It's the latest of several investigations by various agencies.

The investigation looked at the military's fuel systems, mismanagement at the Red Hill facility, the lack of emergency response, the water system, and more. It also included some 38 recommendations to prevent any future problems.

Jamesia Blunt with the Office of Inspector General spoke to The Conversation about the reports and the work that went into them.

