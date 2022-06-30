Multiple errors at Red Hill poisoned Pearl Harbor water, Navy report says

A Navy investigation released Thursday revealed that shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year, poisoning thousands of people and forcing military families to evacuate their homes for hotels.

The investigation is the first detailed account of how jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm in the hills above Pearl Harbor, leaked into a well that supplied water to housing and offices in and around Pearl Harbor.

The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May 6, 2021, when operator error caused a pipe to rupture and 21,000 gallons of fuel to spill when fuel was being transferred between tanks.

The fuel spilled into a fire suppression line, sat there for six months and then spilled again when a cart rammed into it on Nov. 20.

"Although the Navy is proficient at conducting technically complex, high-consequence operations at sea, many of those processes were not applied at Red Hill," Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh wrote in his report. "This investigation also identified a persistent bias by Red Hill leadership toward assuming and reporting the 'best case' scenario following incidents."

Military medical teams examined some 6,000 people for nausea, headaches, rashes and other symptoms. The military moved about 4,000 mostly military families into hotels for months while they waited for their water to be safe again.

The report said officials defaulted to assuming the best about what was happening when the spills occurred, instead of assuming the worst, and this contributed to their overlooking the severity of the situation.

Adm. Sam Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told reporters at a news conference Thursday that the Navy was trying to move away from that.

He called it an ongoing process “to get real with ourselves” and “being honest about our deficiencies.”

The report said the investigation revealed that poor training and supervision, ineffective leadership and an absence of ownership regarding operational safety also contributed to the incident.

“The lack of critical thinking, intellectual rigor, and self-assessment by key leaders at decisive moments exemplified a culture of complacency and demonstrated a lack of professionalism that is demanded by the high consequence nature of fuel operations,” the report said.

— Click here to read the 234-page investigation into the May 2021 and November 2021 fuel leaks —

The Navy said defueling Red Hill will be finished by the end of 2024, according to plans it submitted to the state Department of Health on Thursday per the DOH emergency order. The plan is subject to DOH approval.

The completion of a third-party assessment was the first stage of the plan. That report was released in May.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger said the Navy is in its second of five stages of the defueling process.

"This is a critical planning phase for ensuring safe and successful defueling. We're in that planning phase now and we estimate that it will be complete by August, end of this year," Berger said.

"During this stage, the Department of Defense is setting the conditions to execute repair work and implement improvements to operations and training, primarily through planning and awarding contracts. We are still completing several ongoing assessments and we're still conducting market research to understand supply chain delays so that we can accurately predict critical path construction timeline," she said.

The third and fourth phases will involve repairs to the facility and inspections for clearance. Pipeline and other critical infrastructure need to be repaired before defueling. That could take more than 17 months.

Officials said where the fuel will go is classified information.

— Click here to read the Red Hill defueling plan —

“We are releasing these documents in the interest of transparency,” said DOH Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho on Thursday. The investigation report was initially embargoed by the Navy until 1 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

This is a developing story. Find more of HPR's coverage on the Red Hill fuel storage facility here.