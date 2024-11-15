The Conversation: Live from Kauaʻi; Mayor reacts to the election
- Mayor Derek Kawakami talks about what local election results mean for Kauaʻi
- Hob Osterlund, founder of the Kauaʻi Albatross Network, shares concerns over the Navy's proposal to increase its training exercises on the tiny island of Ka’ula
- National Tropical Botanical Garden's Seana Walsh, Leslie Matsumoto, and Tobias Koehler discuss the race to protect Kauaʻi's palms from invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles
- Kauaʻi author Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi dishes on her new recipe book, "The Hawaiʻi Book of Rice - Vol. 2"