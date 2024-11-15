Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami eyes state Capitol office after term ends

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami seems to have his sights set on running for a position at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol after he terms out in 2026.

In September, Kauaʻi Now reported that the campaign office for Kawakami said he intends to run for Hawaiʻi Senate District 8 in 2026 — and has the support of the current seat holder, Senate President Ron Kouchi.

Kawakami told HPR that he wants to stay in public service.

"I think ultimately I'd like to make a run for either one of the seats on the fifth floor at the state Capitol. If you can read between the lines on that one, it's either that LG (lieutenant governor) or governor's seat," Kawakami said.

Coming off the recent election, Kauaʻi Rep. Nadine Nakamura is slated to be the House speaker next session. Kouchi, also of Kauaʻi, has been Senate president since 2010.

Kawakami is no stranger to legislative politics as a former state lawmaker and county councilmember. HPR talked to him at the Kauaʻi County building Friday morning.

Interview Highlights

On Kauaʻi lawmakers in prominent positions at the state Legislature

DEREK KAWAKAMI: I think it's very exciting. Senate President Kouchi has been doing his thing for a while. I think a lot of us who've been watching from afar and even from within have sort of anticipated that Rep. Nakamura was moving up that ladder. So for me, I'm not surprised. She's a collaborator. She invests time in building relationships, and so I'm very proud of her. I think Kauaʻi is positioned to really show what type of leadership we have here on island.

On his plans after his second mayoral term ends

KAWAKAMI: It's sort of bittersweet, because every time I think about what I'm going to do in the future, it's a reminder that I only got a limited amount of time here as mayor. I absolutely love what I do — and most of my energy if not all of my energy is focused on just finishing up these next two years. But I do have a burning desire to seek higher office. I'm not one to buck the system or take people out. I'm more of somebody that's always just been more patient, and take a look for what window of opportunity is going to open. But my biggest fear is one day being an old man sitting on a rocking chair with a life full of regrets because I didn't give myself a chance. I think ultimately I'd like to make a run for either one of the seats on the fifth floor at the state Capitol. If you can read between the lines on that one, it's either that LG (lieutenant governor) or governor's seat. But, on Kauaʻi, it's tough because we're raised to sort of just be humble about things, so speaking about it is just awkward for me. But I think people deserve to know. Yeah, I still want to stay in public service. I still love what I do... And then I gotta ask my wife and see how my daughter is doing, see what my health is doing at the time. There's so many factors, but if everything works out, I'd still like to be in office, still contributing.

HPR Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami, left, speaks to The Conversation host Catherine Cruz. (Nov. 16, 2024)

On issues he'd like to see at the forefront

KAWAKAMI: Well, we have the same challenges as the big city, Honolulu, and it boils down to housing, cost of living, quality of life. How can we strengthen our workforce development? How do we fill the gaps and needs to get people back to work? Lt. Gov. Luke has really led the charge with early childhood education, and we embrace that 110%. When we talk to parents, especially young mothers, child care, transportation and housing are huge hurdles in order for them to get back to work, and so we're slowly trying to fill in the gaps and meet those needs.

On converting cesspools

KAWAKAMI: Well no doubt, cesspools are antiquated and as far as an environmental protection standpoint, septic systems are better. Of course, being able to deploy municipal wastewater systems, whether it's county sewer, even private sewer, it would be the best option. However, it is financially daunting to be able to fund those type of infrastructure projects. We are spending a lot of our capital just keeping the existing system alive. But we've uncovered a big challenge. Most of the really high prioritized areas along our shorelines happen to be areas where our Native Hawaiian people used to bury their family members. I think it's inevitable that as successful conversions take place in those high-priority areas, there's going to have to be a protocol and a path forward in place to be able to get those systems converted — because I still do believe that converting your cesspool to a septic system or individual wastewater system is a top priority. We've run into similar issues at our Hanalei Base Yard. I try to remind people that we have laws that we need to follow. But we also have protocol, and we have to remember that everything on Kaua'i is about respect.

On proposed increased military training on Ka’ula Island, southwest of Niʻihau

KAWAKAMI: I will say we would be against, you know, having Ka’ula as a target, especially considering how many endangered species we have in Kauaʻi and Ni‘ihau — we can't even play football on Friday nights. It seems contradictory to environmental protection. But PMRF (Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands) has been a great partner. They've communicated with us free and clear. Whenever we have a disaster, they're the first to collaborate and come to our rescue and we just have a wonderful partnership. I would say that they have indicated to us that they don't have plans to use Ka’ula as a target. But I will say from a national defense perspective, government has a duty to make sure that our military is well prepared to defend — defend our state, defend our island, and defend our nation. So the operation at PMRF is critical, and one that I support 100%.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Tori DeJournett adapted this story for the web.